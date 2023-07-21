CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Check your tickets! Four Powerball tickets sold in West Virginia have still not been claimed.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the West Virginia Lottery said that four tickets that are each worth $50,000 are still waiting for their owners to come forward. If you bought a ticket at one of the following locations, you should double-check your tickets to see if you’re the lucky winner:

Kroger #807 in Elkview (Kanawha County)

Point Pleasant Food Mart #115 in Point Pleasant (Mason County)

Shinnston Price Cutter in Shinnston (Harrison County)

Go-Mart #50 at 2100 Harpers Road in Beckley (Raleigh County)

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize, according to the WV Lottery. If a prize is not claimed, the money is returned to the prize fund.

To claim a prize worth more than $600 in West Virginia, the winner must go to the Lottery Headquarters in Charleston, the regional office in Weirton, or claim it by mail.

If a winner wants to remain anonymous, they have to win at least a $1 million prize. Winners who have a ticket worth less than $1 million are added to the WV Lottery website’s winners page with their first name and last initial.