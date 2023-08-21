CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) has been divided between four West Virginia research initiatives.
$1,386,682 will support research into radio astronomy, lithium-ion batteries, rising sea levels and geoscience education, according to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).
“I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting these important research initiatives that will advance our understanding of radio astronomy, battery life and global sea level rise,” Senator Manchin said. “The funding announced today will also establish an innovative curriculum through West Virginia University to expand access to geoscience education and career fields for students across Appalachia.”
Awards are allocated as such:
- $510,811 – West Virginia University: New Interference Detection, Mitigation and Fusion Methodologies for Radio Astronomy
- This project will advance radio astronomy studies by developing new algorithms and hardware to remove radio interference from observed data.
- $409,186 – West Virginia University: Empowering Appalachian Students through the Exploring Geosciences Solutions Curriculum and the Appalachian Geoscience Learning Ecosystem
- This project will establish a curriculum to expand access to geoscience research, education and career fields for Appalachian high school students.
- $274,951 – Parthian Battery Solutions: Novel State of Health Measurements Through Advanced Lithium-ion Battery Modeling for Secure and Scalable 2nd-Life Battery Deployment
- This project will investigate the most effective technologies to manage end-of-life lithium-ion batteries through reuse. The research will take place primarily at WVU.
- $191,734 – West Virginia University: Meshed Observations of The Remote Subsurface with Heterogeneous Intelligent Platforms
- This project will investigate the melting of ice shelves by warm ocean waters and the consequences of global sea level rise.