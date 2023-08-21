CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) has been divided between four West Virginia research initiatives.

$1,386,682 will support research into radio astronomy, lithium-ion batteries, rising sea levels and geoscience education, according to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

“I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting these important research initiatives that will advance our understanding of radio astronomy, battery life and global sea level rise,” Senator Manchin said. “The funding announced today will also establish an innovative curriculum through West Virginia University to expand access to geoscience education and career fields for students across Appalachia.”

Awards are allocated as such: