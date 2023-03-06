CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston, West Virginia has issued a special weather statement for most parts of West Virginia for Monday afternoon and evening. The region spans from the top of the northern panhandle to the bottom of the state.

Areas of West Virginia under high fire danger are highlighted in orange (Courtesy NWS)

“A combination of dry and windy conditions will create an elevated

risk of fire spread this afternoon into early this evening,” said the special weather statement, issued in conjunction with the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

Fires will have the potential to grow rapidly, and residents are urged to take extreme caution with cigarettes, matches, or machinery, all of which are potential sources of a fire.

The statement says that minimum relative humidity is expected to drop by 30-35%, and sustained wind speeds will reach 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph.

You can view a complete map of every area under advisement at the NOAA website. West Virginia law prohibits burning in the spring from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 1st through May 31st.