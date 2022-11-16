BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – After a three-year pause due to the pandemic, the 4th Annual Food For All Summit for West Virginia returns to Buckhannon on Wednesday.

The Food For All Summit brings in people from all over the state of West Virginia to talk about food security issues and proposed policy changes for 2023.

A diverse crowd of over 150 people attended Wednesday’s event, from those who run food banks and pantries, to public policy analysts, and farming and agriculture specialists.

“Everything up and down the food security spectrum is going to be discussed, people will support each other, and I’m looking forward to a stronger more food secure West Virginia because of this meeting today going into 2023,” said Seth DiStefano, Policy Outreach Director WV Center on Budget and Policy.

Additionally, the Food For All Summit talked about the 2023 Farm Bill, agriculture rules & regulations, food access, and solving hunger across the state of West Virginia.

To find more information about West Virginia Food For All click here.