BRENTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — There was yet another lucky Powerball winner in southern West Virginia this week.

According to a release from the West Virginia Lottery, another $50,000 dollar ticket was sold, this time in Wyoming County. The winning ticket was purchased at the Brenton E-Z Stop on State Route 9 in Brenton.

Wednesday’s numbers were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and the Power Ball was 20. Make sure you check your tickets and all of the prize tiers you could win.

With no jackpot tickets being claimed yet again, the total jackpot for the next Powerball draw on Saturday, July 15, 2023, has now reached $875 million. This jackpot is the third largest in game history.

Tickets can be bought for $2 per ticket. Tickets purchased with the Powerplay option will cost $3. All tickets must be bought by 9:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.