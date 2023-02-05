CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Six utility projects across West Virginia have recently received funding, courtesy of the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC).

At a meeting on Feb. 1, the IJDC approved funding for four water and two sewer projects throughout the state, and they are pursuing funding for another ten projects, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

The approved projects include:

City of Cameron

$853,024 grant to the City of Cameron in Marshall County to extend water service to 19 homes along Green Valley Road.

Town of Davis

$200,000 design loan to the Town of Davis in Tucker County for its $6 million sewer system improvements project.

Town of East Bank

$740,000 grant to the Town of East Bank in Kanawha County for a project to abandon a broken sewer line under the railroad and redirect the flow from the pump station to discharge at another location in the collection system.

Hughes River Water Board

$524,400 grant to the Hughes River Water Board in Ritchie County for construction of a new water storage tank.

Lincoln County PSD

$665,000 grant to the Lincoln County PSD for the replacement of the Alum Creek Water Storage Tank.

Town of Worthington

$1 million grant to the Town of Worthington for improvements on two water storage tanks and the replacement of water mains and meters on the system.

Other Projects

The following projects were found by the council to be technically feasible and approved to pursue funding:

Cool Ridge Flat Top PSD water service extension to 34 homes along Ellison Ridge and Joe Cooper Farm Roads estimated to cost $5.2 million

City of Glen Dale water treatment plant improvements estimated to cost $2.6 million

Lincoln County PSD water system improvements estimated to cost $10.1 million

Logan County PSD sewer extension to 223 homes along Mud Fork estimated to cost $7.8 million

Lubeck PSD water service extension to 35 homes along New England Ridge Road estimated to cost $2.6 million

City of New Martinsville AAA Mobile Home Park water system replacement estimated to cost $2.2 million

City of New Martinsville AAA Mobile Home Park sewer system replacement estimated to cost $2.7 million

City of Ranson storm sewer at W Beltline Ave and S George St estimated to cost $2.9 million

Town of Terra Alta water system improvements estimated to cost $3.4 million

Town of Wardensville sewer system improvements estimated to cost $4 million

You can learn more by visiting wvinfrastructure.com.

The next council meeting will be held on March 1.