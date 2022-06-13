CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia has released the results of the International Roadcheck 2022 in the state, revealing that 642 violations were found.

During the three-day event in mid-May, commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, were inspected throughout North America. In West Virginia, all commercial vehicles that entered the state via the Cooper’s Rock exit on I-68 and the Hurricane exit on I-64 during the 72-hour period were inspected.

According to the results released by the PSC, 444 vehicle violations were found and 62 vehicles were placed out of service. Officers also discovered 198 driver violations and placed 16 of those drivers out of service. A total of 487 vehicles were inspected.

The PSC said that this year’s focus was on wheel ends, which support the heavy loads carried by commercial motor vehicles, maintain stability and control and are critical for braking. Violations involving wheel ends historically account for about 25% of the vehicle out-of-service violations discovered during International Roadcheck.

“The Public Service Commission’s transportation officers do a great job every day, patrolling and enforcing laws,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Keeping West Virginia’s highways safe is a critical mission. We are very proud of our officers and appreciate the work they do all year long.”

The goal of the annual inspections is to enforce vehicle and driver compliance nationwide and to make sure highways, in West Virginia and across North America, are safe.