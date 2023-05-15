WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — $7,186,999 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program will be going towards the repair of West Virginia roads and trails damaged by flooding in October of 2017, August of 2018 and June of 2019.

“On multiple occasions over the past several years, heavy flooding has left West Virginia’s infrastructure systems in need of repair,” Senator Capito said. “We haven’t forgotten about the need to address the damage done to roads and trails in communities across our state following these floods, which is why the funding being announced today is so critical.”

“I’m pleased the FHWA is investing more than $7.1 million in repairing roads in West Virginia damaged by severe flooding,” said Senator Manchin. “This announcement is welcome news and will help provide much needed support to communities impacted by the floods.”

The funding comes in the form of three grants, the details of which are listed below:

$3,757,966.40 – for repairs following June 2019 flooding On June 30, 2019, heavy rain and flooding caused damage to roads and trails in the Monongahela National Forest in Pocahontas, Pendleton, Tucker, Randolph and Grant counties in the State of West Virginia. Damage to federally owned roads occurred at 28 sites on multiple roads and trails. Federally eligible emergency and permanent repairs include: replacing abutments, removal and resetting bridge superstructures, bridge replacement, culvert cleaning, embankment repairs with special rock embankment (riprap) and geotextile lining, gabion face and mechanically stabilized earth wall at the base of a slope, roadway reconditioning, aggregate surface, removing and replacing existing cross pipes, ditch reconditioning and shoulder reconstruction.



$3,350,117 – for repairs following August 2018 flooding On August 31, 2018, heavy rain and flooding caused damage to roads and trails in the Monongahela National Forest in Pocahontas, Webster, Nicholas, Pendleton, Tucker, Randolph, Grant and Greenbrier Counties in the State of West Virginia. Damage occurred on nine sites on multiple federally owned roads and one trail. Federally eligible permanent repair includes bridge replacement and pavement reconstruction.

