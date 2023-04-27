WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Dogs have become more than just pets, they are part of the family, so why should they get left behind? Now, they don’t have to be.

West Virginia offers many pet-friendly options for our four-legged family members, from dog beaches to hiking trails here are some of the most popular places gathered by Bringfido.

Blackwater Falls Davis, West Virginia

Blackwater Falls State Park

Perfect for nature lovers, Blackwater Falls State Park is located in the Allegheny Mountains of Tucker County, West Virginia, and offers breathtaking views of the 57-foot falls. The park is open year-round and has 20 miles of pet-friendly hiking trails for your leashed loved ones.

New River Gorge National Park

New River Gorge National Park

Located in Glen Jean, West Virginia, New River Gorge National Park has 70,000 acres for hiking, rock climbing, and whitewater rafting. Pets are welcome on the Endless Wall Trail that passes through forest, crosses Fern Creek and zig-zags along the cliff edge that ends at the overlook at Diamond Point.

Shepherdstown, West Virginia

Sheperdstown Mystery Walks

Another year-round adventure awaits in West Virginia’s oldest city of Shepherdstown. The quaint city offers a pet-friendly guided mystery walk around the town, giving visitors the chance to experience the spooky history in this candlelit tour. According to Bringfido, Shepherdstown Mystery Walks is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

History buffs can come together at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston, West Virginia. Fido is invited along to tour the facility with period-accurate dress during the daytime tours offered through History & Heritage tours. Pets must be leashed at all times, and some of the tours require the use of stairs. Tours are offered from late March through early November.

Mothman Museum

Mothman

For people seeking the paranormal the Mothman Museum has your next adventure. Located in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, this is the only Mothman museum, and it’s dog friendly. It is the home of the original Mothman sightings, and the museum has the largest collection of props from the hit film Mothman Prophecies. Dogs of all sizes are welcome but must be leashed.

West Virginia Penitentiary, Moundsville, West Virginia

West Virginia Penitentiary

The gothic-style prison located in Moundsville, West Virginia housed inmates from 1876 to 1995. Nowadays, it’s open for tours of the building and grounds with your leashed pet. Rumors of the paranormal have circulated about the once-populated prison which offers private paranormal ghost tours or ghost hunts during the night. Historical tours are available during the daytime hours, admission is $14 for adults, and pups are free. Tours are available from April 1 to Dec. 1.

Hilltop Drive-In Theater

Hilltop Drive-In Theater

Movie lovers can catch a flick with their four-legged companions at this drive-in located in Hancock County. Hilltop Drive-In allows leashed dogs, as long as they do not cause distraction. Human visitors are required to clean up after their pets. Visitors can visit Hilltop Drive-In Theater for operating hours and feature schedules.

If these seven pet-friendly destinations don’t fit your bill, several more can be found at bringfido.com.