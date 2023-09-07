WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has offered a total of $122,155 to seven West Virginia schools from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to help expand their broadband access.

With this funding, students and faculty will be able to purchase new laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections.

The following schools will receive funding:

$53,850 – Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy, Kearneysville

– Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy, Kearneysville $37,600 – St. Patrick School, Weston

– St. Patrick School, Weston $6,926 – St. Michael School, Wheeling

– St. Michael School, Wheeling $6,926 – Central Catholic High School, Wheeling

– Central Catholic High School, Wheeling $6,926 – Our Lady of Peace School, Wheeling

– Our Lady of Peace School, Wheeling $6,233 – St. Paul School, Weirton

– St. Paul School, Weirton $3,694 – Fairmont Catholic School, Fairmont

“The Emergency Connectivity Fund continues to provide critical resources for West Virginia students, schools and libraries to secure reliable broadband connections,” Senator Manchin (D-WV) said in a release from his office.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan and was created to help improve learning and connectivity, especially in rural areas, without breaking the bank.