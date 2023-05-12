CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Departments of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and Environmental Protection (DEP) released the results of water testing from around the state from 2022 on Friday, revealing that 70% of the tested water systems would violate the EPA’s proposed standards, if they are finalized.

A total of 27 water systems were tested between February and December of 2022; all those systems had detectable levels of select perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) compounds in their finished drinking water, per final sampling results released by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The release said the test was a “proactive measure.”

Following the testing, a proactive drinking water group was put together in March of this year to evaluate treatment processes and best approaches to removing these compounds from finished water before the EPA standards are finalized, the release said. Additionally, the group said it hopes to minimize the effect the treatments will have on customers.

Water systems that scored at least one metric higher than the proposed standard are:

Benwood Water Department

Blue Ridge Elementary

Chester

Department of Veterans Affairs

Town of Fairview in Marion County

Glen Dale Water Works

Harpers Ferry Campsites-Cardinal

Hughs River Water

Lubeck PSD

New Haven Water Department Parkersburg Utility Board

Rock Knoll Elementary

Saint Marys

Shenandoah Mini Homes

South Jefferson Elementary

Union Williams PSD

Walnut Grove Utilities

Weirton Area Water Board

Williamstown Water Department

The release said that the data “is considered an indicator of a potential issue and does not mean that a public water system will exceed the proposed EPA regulatory standards when they are finalized.” It also said that one sample that exceeds the level does not mean that water from that system is dangerous.

So what does the testing actually mean? State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health Matthew Christiansen said in the release that the data will help them determine where to focus efforts and testing once the EPA rules are finalized.

“This information is another vital step forward in our efforts to address this issue,” said DEP Secretary Harold Ward. “The DEP, DHHR, and our local water systems can make more informed decisions and take appropriate next steps to ensure that safe, clean drinking water is accessible to all communities across West Virginia.”

The release said that exposure to PFAS over a long period of time may lead to negative health effects, but also pointed out that they are in lots of household items, from packing materials to cleaning products.

A more detailed breakdown of water systems test results is available here, and more information about PFAS and what they presense in water means is available here.