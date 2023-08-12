GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — There are many unique towns in West Virginia, but they do not have to be popular to be a great place to visit.

While towns such as Charleston, Morgantown, and Point Pleasant are more widely recognized, there are many other towns in the Mountain State that have something to offer to visitors. From beautiful scenery to historical buildings, there is something special in each town that shows the beauty and history located in the state.

The research staff at World Atlas decided to take a peak into what the Mountain State has to offer. So, according to World Atlas, here is a list of eight beautiful towns across the Mountain State.

White Sulphur Springs

Located in Greenbrier County, there are a variety of activities that White Sulphur Springs has to offer. Those who are looking to enjoy the scenery can experience falconry, kayaking, horseback riding, and visit the hiking and biking trails, as well as the Greenbrier River Trail that is over 78 miles long and connects to a few of the other small towns in the area.

Anyone looking to experience good food, entertainment, and 11,000 acres of stunning landscape while also having somewhere to stay can stay at The Greenbrier. The town also has art shops and galleries to explore and local food and drink locations to explore. The Greenbrier even has a bunker that can be toured for anyone wishing to experience a piece of Cold War history.

Lewisburg

The ‘jewel of southern WV’, Lewisburg, is not very far from White Sulphur Springs. Lewisburg is home to one of only four Carnegie Halls in the world, as well as the Greenbrier Valley Theatre. There is a variety of activities including water activities, hiking, scenic views, and the Greenbrier Historical Society & North House Museum for anyone looking to explore some history.

Shepherdstown

Sitting where the Mountain State meets Maryland, by the banks of the Potomac River, is Shepherdstown. Home of places like the Historic Shepherdstown Museum, the Ramsey Monument, and the 1920s “Little House” and miniature farm. Full of arts and culture, Shepherdstown has a Contemporary American Theater Festival, galleries and art shops, and theater productions. Inns such as the Bavarian Inn, the Thomas Shepherd Inn, or smaller bed and breakfasts are places to stay while spending time enjoying the culture and scenery of the town.

Berkeley Springs

Want another place to enjoy the arts? Look no further than Berkeley Springs. With a vintage Star Movie theater, the Morgan Arts Council, and the Ice House Art Center, there are plenty of opportunities to explore galleries, productions and shows. Natural spring pools, mineral spas, and natural hot springs can be found at the Berkeley Springs State Park, and the Cacapon Resort State Park offers water activities, horseback riding, hiking, and more.

Elkins

Elkins Train Station (Ascend WV)

A wonderful place for outdoor experiences located in Randolph County, Elkins has numerous opportunities for adventure. The Monongahela National Forest has hiking, fishing, hunting, and water activities along Elkin River. Blackwater Falls, Seneca rocks and caverns, and Canaan Valley can be found not far from Elkins, and history can also be explored there by visiting its museums and monuments.

Davis

Located by the Blackwater River in Tucker County not too far from Elkins and with a population less than 600, is Davis. With a location perfect for adventure, an elevation of 3,520, and not far from Canaan Valley, Little Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, and Blackwater Falls, Davis has plenty of things for those who love the outdoors while also having spots for businesses and places to eat.

Buckhannon

In Upshur County on the Buckhannon River, is the town of Buckhannon. Full of shops and other places that give off a community feel, there are plenty of places that are popular with both visitors and locals. There are a lot of things to enjoy in Buckhannon such as a Strawberry Festival in May, theater shows, art, as well as scenery. The Buckhannon River, the Audra State Park and the Alum Cave Boardwalk, Stonewall Resort State Park and Stonewall Jackson Lake are a few of the places where visitors can explore the nature and scenery near this town.

Hinton

Photo courtesy: Hinton Railroad Days Facebook page

The gateway to the New River Gorge National River, Hinton is a popular place to enjoy water sports and fishing, and is located near Pipestem Resort State Park and Bluestone State Park. Hinton also has historic districts and nearby golf courses.

The Mountain State is home to many wonderful small towns for people to enjoy, no matter the preferred activity. From individuals to families, there is something for everyone to see and explore in these gorgeous small West Virginian towns.