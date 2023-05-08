LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia (SFWV) is coming soon, but those interested in its competitions can join in now. According to a SFWV release, the deadline to enter is July 14.

From August 10-19, fairgoers can experience competition highlights such as sheep shearing, needlework, fine arts and a variety of cooking contests, among others.

“Every year exhibitors gather to honor the State Fair’s mission of promoting agricultural knowledge and advancement, and the arts. Exhibitors enter award winning produce, flowers, baked goods, livestock, and more. We’re looking forward to seeing what everyone brings out this year!” Agriculture Competitions Manager Alexis Porterfield-Mulcahy said.

For more information about rules, regulations and registration, you can visit the state fair’s website. You can also follow fair events on the State Fair of West Virginia’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.