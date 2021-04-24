A.G. Morrisey: President’s climate plan will have ‘catastrophic effects’ to West Virginia economy

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said President Joe Biden’s aggressive climate plan is unrealistic. The President wants to cut greenhouse gases by fifty percent by the year 2030.

Morrisey said electricity costs would skyrocket under Biden’s plan.

He also mentioned that it would lead to the loss of good-paying union and working class jobs and give other countries an unfair advantage over the U.S.

“We need to fight this on all fronts. West Virginians need to be educated about it and should be speaking with one voice against the Biden climate plan. I am going to push this point to everyone I know and we’re going to try to get the word out because this is dangerous for our state, it’s going to have catastrophic economic effects,” remarked Attorney General Morrisey.

President Biden claims his climate plan will create good paying clean energy jobs.

