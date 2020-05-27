AAA is encouraging teens and families to stay safe behind the wheel

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Officials around the country are urging teen drivers to be extra cautious during the summer months.

AAA representatives explained that the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers. They encourage parents to talk with teens about the dangers of distracted driving, and urge everyone to follow posted traffic laws.

Police explained that here’s also a concern that after being cooped up all spring, this summer may be more dangerous.

“Many drivers, especially teen drivers have been in the house for a long period of time, and they just want to get out, they want to go places, they want to see people, and you’re going to see a lot more of that as the weather continues to warm up and we get into the summer months,” said Buckhannon Police, Chief Matt Gregory.

Gregory encourages all drivers regardless of age to practice defensive driving skills, and to be watchful of the drivers around them so they can be safe on the road.