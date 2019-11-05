AAA provides safety tips for vehicle collisions involving deer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – AAA is reminding drivers to be cautious and vigilant on the roads in animal-prone areas, as November is the peak month for vehicle collisions with deer, according to a recent release.

The release stated that November and December are the most common months of the year for motor vehicle collisions with animals due to deer mating season. The release also stated that inconvenience, cost and possible injury can add up to create issues for drivers.

“More collisions between vehicles and deer occur in November than any other month,” says Mark Sisson, vice president of Insurance, AAA East Central. “One of our top claims in the winter is for vehicles that have been totaled from hitting animals, and the costs can be staggering.”

The release stated that according to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, there are more than 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions each year, resulting in the deaths of 150 people and tens of thousands of injuries.

In addition to potential deaths and injuries, vehicle-deer collisions can lead to costly damage to vehicles. AAA Insurance reports that its average deer-related claim in the region is about $3,500, though costs can be much higher depending on the damage to the vehicle.

AAA said in the release that the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) found that between 2014 and 2017, there were 1,740,425 animal-related insurance claims processed in the United States, with collisions with deer causing the most claims.

AAA provided a list of tips to reduce damage from an animal collision:

Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate areas with high levels of deer activity.

Keep your eyes on the road. Ditching distractions is one of the easiest ways to make sure you're ready for when a deer comes out of nowhere.

Be especially attentive in early morning and evening hours. Many animals, especially deer, are most active from 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m., prime commuting times for many.

Use high beams when there's no oncoming traffic. You can spot animals sooner. Sometimes the light reflecting off their eyes will reveal their location.

Slow down, and watch for other deer to appear. Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be more nearby.

Resist the urge to swerve. Instead, stay in your lane with both hands firmly on the wheel. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don't know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into something.

If the crash is imminent take your foot off the brake. During hard braking, the front end of your vehicle is pulled downward which can cause the animal to travel up over the hood towards your windshield. Letting off the brake can protect drivers from windshield strikes because the animal is more likely to be pushed to one side of the vehicle or over the top of the vehicle.

Consider purchasing comprehensive insurance, if you don't already have it. Comprehensive insurance is the type of insurance that covers animal strikes.

AAA also provided a few recommendations for drivers in the event of a collision with an animal: