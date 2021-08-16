AAA reinstates annual School’s Open – Drive Carefully campaign

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car between July 1–5. (Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — With schools opening once more, AAA East Central has restarted their School’s Open – Drive Carefully campaign, warning motorists to be extra cautious during the school season.

The campaign focuses on how being more courteous and wary while driving can be a kindness that saves students lives. The difference between 20 mph and 30 mph is a two-thirds increase in the likelihood of a pedestrian fatality in the event of a collision according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

“Everyone needs to keep the lives of young students in mind as they make their way through school zones, especially near crosswalks,” JJ Miller, safety advisor for AAA East Central, said. “School zone speed limits, crossing guards, and markings on buses are in place to save lives, and need to be followed by motorists.”

Steps drivers can take to ensure motor safety include: