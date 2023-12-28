CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (WBOY) — If your New Year’s Eve plans include celebrating with a few drinks, the American Automobile Association (AAA) is warning that driving with a hangover can be just as dangerous as driving while impaired.

“There are plenty of risks with driving while being hungover,” said Tiffany Stanley, Community and Public Relations Manager for AAA. “Especially because there may still be alcohol in your system. The other thing is, you may be experiencing fatigue, headache, nausea, and those are all symptoms we would never suggest anyone drive under those circumstances.”

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, hangover symptoms peak when your blood alcohol level returns to near zero.

“So as alcohol concentration within your blood returns back to zero, that’s really when you’re going to start to see and really feel those symptoms in regard to hangover,” Stanley said.