BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS)– After tornadoes ravaged multiple states, a Beckley school is receiving donations to take to tornado victims in Kentucky.

The Academy for Career and Technology (ACT) in Beckley is taking donations and supplies to people affected by the recent tornadoes in Kentucky. ACT partnered with Southern Communications to collect supplies for victims.

They are asking for clothing for adults and children, blankets, coats, and non-perishable food items.

Once they have all of their donations, students and an instructor will make the ten-hour drive to drop off the donations in Western Kentucky. Charles Pack, Principal for ACT said he hopes they can make the drive before Christmas.

“When we heard the news, we had some inquiries about how can we help and this is one of the things that our school will be able to do to help. We have a truck driving school. We have students that are willing to travel with an instructor so we will take the supplies and hopefully bring some relief to the community,” Pack said.

For more information, you can contact the Academy of Careers and Technology at 304-256-4615.