ACLU-WV issues protester constitutional rights guidance to cities across the mountain state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) has issued guidance for law enforcement and city municipalities across West Virginia about protesters’ constitutional rights.

The ACLU-WV stated that it has received complaints from several West Virginians who, according to ACLU-WV, believe their local governments are restricting the constitutional right to protest.

The ACLU-WV emphasized that it has responded by broadly issuing guidance to cities and State Police detachments throughout West Virginia, many of which may be dealing with protests for the first time in recent history.

Specifically, the guidance explained that the rights in both the federal and state constitutions, when government agencies may and may not require permits for protests and the rights of protesters to film government actors who are executing official duties, according to a statement from the ACLU-WV.

“Just as it is necessary for West Virginians to understand the breadth of the rights

to which they are entitled, it is incumbent on state and local government officials to

fully understand when restrictions on those rights are impermissible,” the guidance

letter stated.

The letter has been distributed to the West Virginia Municipal League, the West Virginia Chiefs of Police Association and the West Virginia Troopers Association. ACLU-WV is asking each of those organizations to share the letter with all members.

Those who would like to view the full letter, can do so here.