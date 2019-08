THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — Actress Jennifer Garner is enjoying the wild and wonderful outdoors in her home state of West Virginia.

Garner, who is from the Charleston area, posted pictures of her kayaking along the New River near Thurmond, in Fayette County, Monday, August 5, 2019.

In the post, Garner said, “it looks calm here, but oh yes, I got dumped in a rapid.”