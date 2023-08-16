CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia taxpayers will now be able to get a refund on their 2023 motor vehicle property tax with less confusion after Gov. Jim Justice signed an adjustment into law on Wednesday.

The rebate is part of Justice’s massive tax cut which was signed in the spring, but a technicality made it so that people who paid their taxes in full before the end of the year would not get the full rebate. The change allows anyone who pays their taxes in full and on time to be eligible for the full rebate.

This gives West Virginians the option to pay the entire balance in full as soon as they receive it, or pay half by Oct. 1 and the other half by April 1, 2024.

In a press release, Justice called the House Bill 125 adjustment “good government.” “We should never punish someone for paying their taxes on time, and this bill ensures that we are treating all taxpayers fairly,” he continued.

Taxpayers will receive every dollar of their paid vehicle tax on their 2024 income tax return, even if the full balance was paid in 2023.

If you do not own a vehicle but lease one, Justice’s office said that leasing agents are required to give the savings back to the consumer. And those who were not required to file income taxes for 2023, can file to claim the rebate in early 2025.

