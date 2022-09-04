CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has opened up registrations for the Sept. 24 Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup.

Administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), the Adopt-A-Highway program allows volunteers to register, so long as they are at least 12 years old, to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road, back road or main route, except for private roads and interstate highways.

Supplies like garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests can be picked up at your local DOH garage, so long as you inform your local county DOH garage that you are in need of supplies. The program will also take care of disposing any collected trash.

Registration ends on Sept. 16. To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to dep.aah@wv.gov. If you reach the REAP voicemail, please leave your name, phone number, group name, date of cleanup, number of participants and the county where your adopted road is located.