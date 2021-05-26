‘Adventure Zone’ opens at Pipestem State Park in time for Memorial Day weekend

West Virginia

by: Andie Bernhardt

Posted: / Updated:

Image of a person ziplining through trees. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s Office and West Virginia State Parks)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that the new addition to Pipestem Resort State Park is now open.

The new experience, Pipestem Adventure Zone, aims to provide several new family-friendly activities to the park.

“There’s no place on Earth like the state parks and forests we have in West Virginia,” Justice said. “This is just one more tool in our toolbelt and one more thing for folks to enjoy in our incredible state parks.”

The Adventure Zone was made possible by a partnership between West Virginia State Parks and ACE Adventure Resort. It will include ax throwing, laser tag, 3D archery and plenty of other activities for visitors to enjoy.

“Our partnership with the Pipestem Peaks Zipline, adventure lake, and splash park have been incredibly successful and we look forward to offering these new family-friendly adventures for folks vacationing at Pipestem.” said Paul Buechler, CEO of Pipestem Adventures.

All Adventure Zone activities can be individually booked online. Hourly rates for Adventure Zone activities range from $6 to $40, but park visitors can purchase an all-inclusive day pass, which includes access to all activities for $84.

