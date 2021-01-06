AG Morrisey taking action against Monongalia Co. contractor accused of violating consumer protection laws

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Wednesday that he has taken action against a Monongalia County contractor whose alleged conduct violates various facets of West Virginia’s consumer protection laws.

A release issued by the Attorney General’s Office stated that Morrisey has taken enforcement action against Hawkins Construction of Monongalia County and two other contractors in the state.

“Consumers trust – and the law requires – contractors to do professional work,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Contractors who defraud consumers and violate our state’s consumer protection laws must be held accountable. These enforcement actions demonstrate how our office will vigorously pursue con artists at every step in the process.”

The release stated that the suit filed a suit against Hawkins Construction in late December. The suit alleges that the company performed substandard roofing work for a Morgantown consumer, and failed to make repairs or refund the consumers money. Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that the defendant worked with an expired contractor’s license and failed to use written contracts or provide consumers with notice of the three-day right to cancel.

The Attorney General’s Office said the lawsuit seeks restitution and a court order forcing Hawkins Construction to comply with state law or cease doing business.

The release also stated that Morrisey has taken action against Kyle Construction of Kanawha County and Robert E. Jones of Putnam County.

The state filed a petition to enforce its previously approved agreement with Kyle Construction, according to the release. Morrisey’s Office said the late December filing alleges the company defaulted on on its obligation to repay a customer for “shoddy workmanship.”

The release stated that in the Robert Jones case, the State asked the court in late December to hold Jones in contempt for his failure to adhere to a court order requiring him to turn over certain documents and information no later than the end of November, which according to the petition, he failed to produce.

The release stated that Attorney General Morrisey’s lawsuit accuses Jones of violating state consumer protection laws with home improvement projects in Putnam, Kanawha, Mason and Jackson counties.

The full filings can be read as follows – Hawkins Construction, Kyle Construction & Robert Jones.