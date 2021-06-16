Agenda for June 20 in WV: vaccine lottery winners announcement, mask mandate ends, state turns 158

West Virginia flag waving in the wind. Elaborate rendering including motion blur and even a fabric texture (visible at 100%).

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has invited all West Virginians to the State Capitol Complex in Charleston this Sunday, June 20, 2021, for a day of celebration of West Virginia’s 158th birthday and to watch the first prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.

Prior to the main ceremony, a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Kanawha Boulevard, in front of the West Virginia Capitol Building, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary, however, attendees must bring a valid state-issued West Virginia driver’s license or identification card along with a recent utility bill that includes a West Virginia address. The Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Throughout the day, food will be available to purchase at multiple food trucks and vendors. A West Virginia-themed Airstream trailer designed by the WV Department of Tourism will also be on-site.

The main ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol Building. During an address, Gov. Justice will announce the conclusion of the Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement in West Virginia.

From there, the Governor will announce the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination lottery’s first million-dollar prize winner. He will also announce the winners of several additional prizes, including two brand new custom-outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Babydog, the official mascot of the vaccination lottery, will be on-hand for the event, providing West Virginians in attendance a chance to meet the Governor’s famous pooch.

Gov. Justice’s pet ‘Babydog’



For those unable to attend the celebration in-person, the main ceremony will be streamed live here on wboy.com.

The main ceremony will also include performances by the Mountain Stage Band.

Additionally, West Virginia Department of Administration Secretary Allan McVey will join Gov. Justice for a special presentation to celebrate the completion of renovations to the gold dome atop the Capitol Building.

West Virginia State Capitol

Following the main ceremony, Sec. McVey will hold a chandelier raising event inside the Capitol Building to mark the completion of the restoration project.

At 2:30 p.m., Gov. Justice will join West Virginia native and hero Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, for a dedication ceremony at the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on the Capitol Complex.

At 3 p.m., Gov. Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice will continue the celebration of West Virginia’s 158th birthday at the State Culture Center, where the Governor and First Lady will renew the annual tradition of cutting the ceremonial State birthday cake. Cupcakes and punch will be served to members of the public in attendance. The ceremony will also include a special award ceremony for the First Lady’s “Student Artist Series: Renaming West Virginia Essay Contest” winners.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will be hosting additional West Virginia Day festivities at the Culture Center that will be fun for the whole family, including the sale of new limited edition Blenko glass pieces, new art exhibits, activities for children, and more.