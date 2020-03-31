All state park campgrounds and outlooks closed to adhere to the Governor’s orders

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice held a press conference Monday afternoon to announce the closure of all state park campgrounds along with outlooks at Cooper’s Rock and Blackwater Falls State Parks.

The closure is a response to large gatherings at state park attractions due to nonessential businesses being closed. Campgrounds that were set to open April 1 have now been pushed to May 1 and could be postponed again upon the governors orders.

“Now, we in West Virginia want to embrace and have people come from all walks of life when this is over but right now we don’t want you to come and we want you to hear us,” said Governor Jim Justice.

As of now state parks remain open and can be utilized. Although the outlook is closed at Cooper’s Rock, hiking trails remain open, but it’s important to note that many facilities are closed at all state parks such as restrooms.

