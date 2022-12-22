CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A State of Emergency has been declared for all 55 West Virginia counties, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.

Heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills and strong winds are in the forecast beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 and continuing through the week and the holiday weekend.

Gov. Justice issued an updated proclamation declaring Friday, Dec. 23 as a full-day state holiday for public employees, save for public employees involved in emergency response.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, coordinating agencies are being placed on standby to support the State Emergency Operations Center, and the West Virginia National Guard has identified locations throughout the state that can be used as warming shelters. The Division of Highways said its 1,080 SRIC trucks with snow-fighting equipment are ready.

