CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The official kickoff to the Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner, so here’s what you need to know before you complete your order.

This year, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, which serves Lewis, Harrison, Upshur, Randolph, Pendleton, Taylor and Barbour counties, will begin collecting orders for cookies on Thursday, Jan. 11 and will continue until April 14.

Cookie deliveries and booths will begin Feb. 29 this year, after each troop receives its shipments.

As far as the menu for this season, you can expect your traditional fan-favorite lineup with the inclusion of “Adventurefuls”, a brownie and caramel-inspired cookie, and the “Girl Scout S’mores” cookie.

And as if the cookies didn’t sound sweet enough themselves, the Black Diamond Council still is selling its boxes for only $5 each, even though some Girl Scout groups nationwide have raised the price to $6.

12 News spoke with Marissa Fox, membership delivery manager for Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, Region 7, on the importance of making cookie sales.

“The cookie sale is the primary way for a lot of our Girl Scout troupes to fund the activities and experiences that they have throughout the year. So, they get to discover their inner leadership potential and then use their earnings to create experiences like travel, outdoor adventure, science, tech, engineering and math programming,” said Fox.

You can also share your love of cookie season with veterans in need thanks to the Scout’s Gift of Caring program. When you purchase a Gift of Care package, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council team up with the WV Gold Star Mothers Association and the WV National Guard Foundation to help distribute cookies to VA hospitals, nursing homes and disabled veterans.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council are also welcoming new members; you can find more information on its website. To find out more on how to find, place and pick up your cookie orders, you can visit this website.