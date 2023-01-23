CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — History Channel show “American Pickers” announced that it is filming new content and is specifically looking for collections in West Virginia to feature on the show.

The show’s Facebook page announced last week that it is heading to Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia in March 2023.

“We are looking for large, private, junky, rusty collections. If that’s you or someone you know, we want to hear about it!” said the post. Anyone with a tip about a private collection the crew should visit can text or call 646-493-2184 or email americanpickers@cineflix.com.

According to the post, only private collections will be considered, so stores should not reach out.

American Pickers first aired on History Channel in 2010; since then, it has released 24 seasons, with episode 3 of season 24, “Wolfes Go West,” scheduled to air on Jan. 25.