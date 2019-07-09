American Red Cross warns about limited blood supply throughout West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American Red Cross is warning West Virginia residents about an extreme slump in blood donations.

Red Cross officials said the slump comes from a holiday weekend where fewer blood drives are organized, this after the Red Cross received 24,000 donations fewer than expected in June.

They say in some cases, the need for more blood can’t be underestimated.

“This is a serious situation. We have less than a three-day supply of most blood types. We have less than a two-day supply of O, and keep in mind, blood is perishable, so you can’t keep this blood but for so long,” said Regina Boothe Bratton, external communications manager with the Red Cross.

