America’s Got Talent winner returning to West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr is coming to north central West Virginia as part of his Home for the Holidays Tour.

Landau and recent The Voice contestant Holly Forbes will be touring at several locations across West Virginia including Clarksburg’s Robinson Grand, according to an Adams Hallmark Facebook post. The full list of concert locations is as follows:

Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.

Huntington City Hall Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

Smoot Theatre in Parkersburg on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Adams Hallmark will also be hosting Landau and Forbes for meet and greets at locations across West Virginia including the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport. You can meet with Murphy and Forbes, buy merchandise such as Landau’s new CD, “Live from Vegas”, and get autographs at the following locations:

Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport on Sunday, Dec, 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Grand Central Mall in Vienna on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Huntington Mall on Wednesday Dec. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m.

You can purchase tickets for Landau’s Dec. 18 performance at the Robinson Grand, here.