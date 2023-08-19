CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As part of his fall comedy tour, James Murray, best known as “Murr” from the truTV show “Impractical Jokers,” will be paying a visit to the Mountain State.

Coming to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, the interactive comedy show arrives on Oct. 22, starting at 5 p.m.

Audiences will spend the evening with Murray as he “tells funny stories, shows off his own personal never-before-seen videos from Impractical Jokers, and plays Impractical Jokers LIVE with the audience,” according to the show’s listing on Ticketmaster.

Those looking to attend the show can purchase their ticket on the Ticketmaster website or the app. However, Ticketmaster is enforcing an eight ticket limit on the show.

