CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Eager anglers are welcome as West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend will return on the weekend of June 10-11.

According to a Wednesday announcement from Gov. Jim Justice, the purpose of West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend is to make fishing more accessible by allowing residents and non-residents to fish in West Virginia’s public lakes, streams and rivers for free, even without a license.

“Whether you’re a seasoned angler or a beginner, our Free Fishing Weekend is a great time to cast a line and have some fun,” WVDNR director Brett McMillion said. “We hope this event will encourage people to try fishing for the first time or to rekindle their love for the sport.”

The WVDNR will also be hosting a free fishing derby for kids on June 10 at Little Beaver State Park, which includes basic fishing instruction. Participants must register, which can be done on-site from 9-10:30 a.m. the day of the event.

Those who wish to continue fishing after Free Fishing Weekend can purchase or renew a fishing license at WVfish.com. Information about other West Virginia fishing opportunities can be found on the WVDNR website.