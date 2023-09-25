GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Appalachian and Ohio Railroad is receiving some upgrades in rural parts of the Mountain State.

According to a recent press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), the Federal Railroad Administration plans to invest up to $19.44 million dollars on rural areas of West Virginia’s A&O Railroad, which begins in Grafton and runs down to Cowen, West Virginia in Webster County.

The plan, known as the North Central Appalachia Rail Enhancement and Rail Corridor Preservation Project, will “allow for increased speeds while improving safety, reliability, and capacity on a rail line that moves needed goods, including chemicals and hazardous materials, in rural areas of West Virginia and Ohio,” according to USDOT’s press release.

West Virginia’s A&O Railroad upgrades will be one of 70 within the nation, totaling out to be a substantial $1.4 billion-dollar infrastructure project across the country.