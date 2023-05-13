MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Those looking to help their rural West Virginia community get clean drinking water and modern wastewater systems can now apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development West Virginia.

According to a USDA release, the grants are designed to create revolving loan funds and are available under two programs.

A nonprofit can apply to the Rural Decentralized Water Systems Grant Program in order to create lending programs for rural homeowners looking to build or service water wells and individually owned household wastewater systems. Applicants can receive grants to provide up to $15,000 in loans.

The Revolving Funds for Financing Water and Wastewater Projects Program is meant to “help public entities build and improve water and wastewater disposal systems in rural areas” and can provide up to $200,000 in loans, the release said.

To apply for either program, visit Grants.gov by June 10, 11:59 p.m.

According to the release, the USDA is “particularly interested in applications to both programs that will advance Biden Administration priorities,” which can be found here.