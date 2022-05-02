CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginians who need help paying their electric bills can now apply for assistance through the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, applications for LIEAP will be accepted starting Monday, May 2, 2022, through Friday, May 13, 2022, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines and be in an emergency that will disrupt the primary heating source if not met.

Those who heat their homes with gas or electricity must provide their shut-off notice when applying. Those using other primary heating sources or bulk fuel may qualify if their heating fuel is at a low level during the application period.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income and household size. The household should be responsible for paying its heating bill to be considered.

In order to be considered, households must make less than the following monthly incomes per household size:

HOUSEHOLD SIZE MONTHLY ALLOWABLE INCOME 1 $2,005 2 $2,621 3 $3,238 4 $3,855 5 $4,472 6 $5,088 7 $5,204 8 $5,583 9 $6,150 10 $6,718 For each additional person, add $567. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP. Social Security and Veterans income will be excluded for the current LIEAP application period.

In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.

Households that received direct payment of regular LIEAP benefits must verify that the payment was used for home heating by submitting a current receipt with the Emergency LIEAP application. Failure to submit verification of payment may result in a denial of the application.

To apply, residents must go to their local DHHR office. A list of local offices may be found at the DHHR website.