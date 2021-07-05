Applications for WV state park lottery hunts now available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has started accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at seven state parks.

The controlled hunts are scheduled for this fall at the following state parks:

Beech Fork

Blennerhassett

Canaan Valley

Cacapon

North Bend

Stonewall

Twin Falls

Hunters have until Aug. 30, 2021 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will start on Aug. 31 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-17.

“Controlled hunts have been proven to be an effective way to maintain a balanced deer herd in areas experiencing overpopulation,” said Brad Reed, West Virginia state parks chief. “These hunts are one of the ways we manage deer populations in our parks.”

Anyone interested in applying for these hunts, can do so by visiting wvhunt.com. Hunters must use their existing Electronic Licensing and Game Checking System account, or create one to apply. Applicants must select “Enter a Lottery Drawing” and choose one of the available options. There is a $15 application fee for each entry, and each application can be submitted for one or two people.

Applicants can enter for multiple hunts occurring at the same or different state parks on different days. However, if the hunter is chosen for more than one concurrent hunt, the applicant will be given the opportunity to choose the one they want.

For more information on these hunts or applications, click here.