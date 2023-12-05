CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Are you a parent or supporter of the Girl Scouts and want to show off your pride? The Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council (GSBDC) are asking for the public’s help in letting you do just that with a new West Virginia license plate.

According to a release from the GSBDC, applications are now open to reserve a GSBDC West Virginia license plate. However, in order for the WV Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to begin the design and printing process, the plate needs 100 preliminary interest applications.

On top of the application, applicants are asked to attach a check for $91.50 payable to the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council to “cover the cost of the license plate for the first year or portion of the first year.” The renewal fee for subsequent years will be $66.50 and will be processed by the DMV.

The application can be found here. Once completed, both it and the associated check can be mailed to Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council at 321 Virginia Street W., Charleston, WV 25302.

The deadline to receive 100 applications and their associated fees is March 15, 2024. Those with questions can contact the GSBDC at 304-345-7722.