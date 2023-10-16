MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An “armed and dangerous” fugitive is dead after an encounter with West Virginia State Police Monday afternoon.

According to the WVSP, law enforcement agencies in both West Virginia and Virginia had been searching for a suspect identified as 35-year-old Anthony Charles Meyers. Officials with the WVSP say troopers received a tip regarding his location on Monday, Oct. 16 and located him in a wooded area near Union, West Virginia.

The WVSP said as the troopers attempted to approach him, Meyers allegedly pointed a rifle toward them. According to the WVSP, two troopers responded by shooting at Meyers, killing him.

Meyers had been released from FCI Devins on Friday, July 28, 2023, but failed to report to his federal probation officer on Monday, July 31. Troopers say he was a federal fugitive and considered a “violent sexual predator.”

The WVSP said over the weekend that Meyers was last seen this past week when troopers from the Union detachment were searching for a suspect in connection to alleged break-ins at homes in the Pyne Mountain Road area of Monroe County. Troopers say around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, they were “involved in a confrontation” with the suspect, but were not able to take him into custody.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.