Attorney General Morrisey files lawsuits against Walmart, CVS; alleges both companies contributed to opioid epidemic

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed lawsuits against Walmart and CVS on Tuesday, alleging that both companies contributed to the state’s opioid epidemic.

A release from Morrisey’s office said that the lawsuits allege that Walmart and CVS, as opioid distributors, should pay for helping create the state’s opioid epidemic and act to remediate what became a public health and financial crisis.

The lawsuit alleges that both companies, as individual distributors, supplied far more opioids to their retail pharmacies than necessary to meet a legitimate market and in addition, ordered additional pills from other distributors to fulfill demand.

The release stated that Attorney General Morrisey contends Walmart and CVS each knew their obligation to halt suspicious orders to their retail pharmacies, but that they failed to monitor for and report such activity.

“We must hold everyone accountable for the roles they played in the opioid epidemic and continue to push toward solutions that go after the root cause of the problem,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Walmart and CVS were among West Virginia’s top 10 opioid distributors from 2006 to 2014, according to the release.

The Attorney General’s Office said the civil complaints, which were filed Tuesday in Putnam County Circuit Court, do not assert claims related to either company’s role in dispensing opioids to patients, but maintain that such retail data offered Walmart and CVS unique knowledge and notice that their operations were meeting more than a legitimate market demand.

The lawsuits allege that rather than report suspicious orders and stop diversion, Walmart and CVS continued to sell, ship and profit from “highly dangerous and addictive prescription painkillers.”

Additionally, the lawsuits allege that conduct by Walmart and CVS violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act and caused a public nuisance. Both lawsuits seek injunctive and equitable relief, the release stated.

The Attorney General filed similar lawsuits in June against Rite-Aid and Walgreens, and those filings followed others last year against opioid manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Mallinckrodt LLC.

The full lawsuit against Walmart can be found here, and the full lawsuit against CVS can be found here.