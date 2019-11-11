Attorney General Morrisey provides tips for giving to military veteran charities to avoid possible scams

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In a press release issued by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urged consumers to exercise caution when giving charitable donations to military veterans.

Many consumers give to veterans groups in remembrance of their sacrifice throughout the year and during holidays such as Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, according to the release.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

“No one deserves our support, including financial, more than our servicemen and women who have given all to secure the freedom we enjoy today,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Unfortunately, scammers can use this surge of patriotism to steal personal information.”

In the release, the Attorney General’s Office stated that consumers can verify if the charity is registered to solicit donations in West Virginia on the Secretary of State’s website. The release also stated that consumers may also want to research the charity at CharityNavigator.org or GuideStar.org.

The release stated that people who are donating or contributing online should ensure the donation portal starts with “https://’, which confirms a secure connection and makes it less likely that personal information will be stolen.

The Attorney General’s Office also provided the following tips:

Never feel pressure to donate immediately.

Be wary of charities that ask for cash or donations via gift card or wire transfer.

If the organization is unfamiliar, gather as much information as possible and do research.

Be suspicious if an organization will not give additional information about its mission, how donations are used or proof that a contribution is tax deductible.

If a donation request is for a local chapter of an organization, verify it is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of the parent organization.

Go directly to the charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.

Keep records. Contributions exceeding $250 should result in a returned letter confirming the charitable status of the organization as well as the amount of the donation.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a charity scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online here.