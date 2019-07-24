Attorney General Morrisey speaks about change of leadership for for Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey spoke with 12 News on Wednesday about the recent change in leadership at the Diocese of Wheeling- Charleston.

Bishop Mark E. Brennan

The Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan was named as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston on Tuesday.

The move follows a scandal that included the resignation of previous Bishop Michael Bransfield. Earlier this year, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit over the scandal. Last week, the Vatican announced disciplinary actions it was taking against Bransfield.

Attorney General Morrisey said he is looking forward to greater transparency in church operations.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

“Provide, at minimum, a redacted copy of the Bransfield report. We’ve been asking for that for a long time,” Morrisey said. “They’ve rejected that, and you’ve seen a lot of the articles that have flowed from that and the allegations of financial impropriety. And then, work with us so that we can actually fix some of the problems of the past. That’s what we’d ask the new bishop to do.”

Morrisey said groups that promote a safe environment for children will be made to comply with the consumer protection law.