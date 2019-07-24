Attorney General Morrisey speaks about how Equifax settlement will affect WV consumers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey spoke with 12 News on Tuesday to discuss how the recent $425 million settlement that has been reached in the Equifax data breach will affect West Virginia consumers.

Nearly two years ago the credit-reporting agency Equifax revealed the personal information of 147 million people had been exposed. The Federal Trade Commission announced on Monday, July 22 that Equifax had agreed to spend up to $425 million to directly help those affected by the breach.

Attorney General Morrisey’s Office filed a lawsuit in the case after about half of West Virginia adults were compromised in the breach.

“West Virginians are gonna get two big things. One, they’re gonna get access to a $425 million settlement, so if you believe that you’ve had information compromised as a result of the Equifax breach, you should file a complaint,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Second, West Virginia, the state, we’re gonna get $2.5 million on top of that, and that’s positive because that actually represents one of the best settlements nationally.”

Morrisey said he is urging people who have been affected by the breach to contact his office to file a complaint.