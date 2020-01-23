Attorney General Morrisey warns consumers of text messaging scam

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers about a text messaging scam that is circulating throughout West Virginia.

Consumers have reported receiving unsolicited text alerts for packages they were not expecting to have delivered, according to a release from the Attorney General’s Office. The release stated that the text messages will often claim to represent a familiar shipping company, such as FedEx, and may include a fraudulent tracking number, along with a link to a website where the consumer can record his or her delivery preference.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

“Scammers will use every form of technology and pose as anyone to steal your personal, identifiable information,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is why consumers must always remain on guard. That means never click on an unfamiliar link and never share information without verifying the legitimacy of the person or entity on the other end.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has heard reports of consumers receiving the text message in Randolph and Mineral counties, as well as in the Kanawha Valley, according to the release.

The Attorney General’s Office said FedEx has stated that it will not send unsolicited text messages or emails requesting money, personal information or package details.

The release stated the Attorney General’s Office is urging consumers to never click on an unsolicited or suspicious link and to never share personally identifiable, financial or otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient. Additionally, the release also stated consumers should never agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account.