Attorney General Morrisey warns consumers to watch for unusual credit card fees

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned consumers on Friday to keep an eye out for unusual credit card fees.

In a release from the Attorney General’s Office, Morrisey stated it is important to look out for unusual credit card fees when making numerous purchases within a short period of time, such as while traveling or going back to school shopping.

The release stated that based upon past history, consumers can be caught off-guard by additional fees for late payments, non-sufficient funds and cash advances, as well as for exceeding charge limits, accessing account information and automatic withdrawals for subscriptions or services that are no longer used.

“Credit or debit cards can make shopping convenient as consumers can make purchases with one swipe,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s important to regularly check credit or debit card statements to make sure no unusual fees appear.”

In the release, Morrisey provided some tips for monitoring credit card usage and fees.