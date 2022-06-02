MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Attorney General’s office is set up in Charleston, but the mobile office made its way to Morgantown on Thursday, and it plans to visit other various locations throughout the month.

Office of the Attorney General Consumer Representative and Compliance Specialist Pam Krushansky mentioned that the purpose of the mobile office is so “people can come and ask questions.”

The event was held in the Seneca Center and in Mountaineer Mall. Attendees were able to bring up concerns and questions to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s representative Krushansky.

“Not all issues our office can take care of, it’s just not possible, not enough people, but we do our best,” Office of the Attorney General Consumer Representative and Compliance Specialist Pam Krushansky said. “Our staff in Charleston really works hard to resolve every issue that comes across their desks.”

Krushansky mentioned in the interview that people mainly use the mobile office to ask questions about emails, phone calls and text messages that come from unknown recipients and potential scammers that are looking to take money or already have taken money from them. Krushansky mentioned the Attorney General’s office can also look into matters that involve a contract.

She also said another common use of the mobile office is when people hire a contractor and they either do inadequate work or didn’t do any work at all.

“Our office can help them through that,” Krushansky said. “Sometimes it takes mediation or even our lawyers to get involved.”

Below lists the upcoming schedule in June for the mobile office according to a press release from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office: