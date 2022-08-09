CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Think you are the next West Virginia superstar? Well, you can now audition for the State Fair of West Virginia Idol online for a chance to win an exclusive audition with the show’s executive producers.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Fair, the fair is doing its part to find talent from the Mountain State by hosting preliminary Idol auditions on Instagram and TikTok.

The State Fair of West Virginia website says that the top eight performers will win VIP Front of the Line passes to audition for the American Idol Across America virtual auditions. The top 5 will be broadcasted on the big screens before the State Fair of West Virginia 2022 concerts. And the winner will receive a VIP private audition with the American Idol executive producers.

To submit your entry, post your audition video on either Instagram or TikTok using the #sfwvidol and tag the State Fair—@statefairofwv on TikTok and @statefairofwestvirginia on Instagram.

All auditioners must be at least 15 and born between June 2, 1993, and Sept. 15, 2007. The release also warns that anyone who submits multiple videos—uses the hashtag more than once—will be automatically disqualified.

West Virginians also had a chance to audition for American Idol over Zoom on Aug. 8 through American Idol Across America, but there are still national chances on Aug. 22 and Sept. 14, an East Coast call on Sept. 9 and a South open call on Sept. 7.

“American Idol” will return for its sixth season on ABC in the spring of 2023. You can watch it on 12.2-ABC WBOY.