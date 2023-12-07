CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With many people looking for children stocking stuffer ideas as the holidays approach, West Virginia’s Problem Gambling Help Network (WVPGHN) is reminding parents and other caring adults what to avoid.

While the WVPGHN says that lottery tickets, gambling gift cards, and gambling games are inappropriate for children under the age of 18, this year their particular concern is mobile betting gift cards.

“Frankly, were all a little naive sometimes about gambling odds, but kids especially. You know, they see advertisements that say free money, you know 500 dollars, free credit and, and they might think yeah that’s really free money and then you give them something to play, and they win a little bit,” Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communication, said. “That sounds good, but that’s probably the worst thing that could happen, because when you have an early big win, that’s something else that puts you at risk for a gambling problem.”

A survey of nearly 600 West Virginia middle and high school students by WVPGHN revealed that most have gambled, many don’t understand the risks, and some are already showing signs of a gambling problem. The results found that:

85% said they have gambled

19% were concerned about the gambling activity of a friend or family member

10% said they would like to stop gambling but did not know how

“For years, we have told parents not to give their kids lottery tickets as stocking stuffers. As online gambling among teens has grown tremendously, we are focusing on discouraging gift cards for online gambling,” Maricel Bernardo, Program Director for WVPGHN, said. “It might seem like harmless fun, but we are seeing teenagers already developing a gambling problem, and that could be a lifelong issue.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with a gambling addiction, the West Virginia Problem Gambling Help Network has a free 24-hour hotline. That number is 1-800-GAMBLER.