CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and First Lady Cathy Justice Wednesday revealed the official 2022 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament, and it’s pretty adorable.

According to a press release from the First Lady’s office, the Babydog design was made by Charleston stained glass artist Amanda Buckner.

Babydog Christmas ornament. Credit: First Lady Cathy Justice’s Office.

It features a white opalescent glass base, crushed glass in four colors along with hand-cut glass eyes, nose, and a red tongue, as well as a red velvet ribbon for hanging and a wooden bone-shaped tag that was made by West Virginia artisan Sam Laxton.

Babydog has been a true pleasure as a beloved pet for the Governor and me. She was a gift to the Governor on Christmas Eve a few years ago and immediately became his loyal companion. She brings such happiness to our lives, and we’re thrilled to share some of that joy with our fellow West Virginians. Amanda Buckner has created a wonderful Christmas ornament, capturing the true cheerful spirit of Babydog. I hope everyone who takes one of these ornaments home will enjoy it for many years to come. First Lady Justice

Babydog ornament. Credit: First Lady Cathy Justice’s Office.

There will only be 500 ornaments sold, priced at $33 each. The first 150 ornaments were made available for purchase on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Tamarack Marketplace at The Culture Center in Charleston, according to the release. The rest of the 380 ornaments will be released with 250 delivered on Dec. 14 and a final 130 delivered on Dec. 21.

The Tamarack Marketplace at The Culture Center is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Gift shop hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Those interested in purchasing an ornament are encouraged to call (304) 205-7911 and leave a voicemail message with their name and phone number, but not credit card information. According to the release, voicemails will be returned in the order they were received on Thursdays.

The ornaments will also include a special Christmas greeting from Babydog.